To reduce radiation after the 2011 nuclear disaster, authorities scraped a layer of contaminated soil from large swathes of land across Japan's northern Fukushima region.
Now, as young farmers seek to bring life back to the region once known for its delicious fruit, authorities are deliberating what to do with the mountains of removed soil — enough to fill over 10 baseball stadiums.
Here are some key things to know:
