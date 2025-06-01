A ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the official recognition of Niigata Minamata disease, a neurological disorder caused by polluted industrial wastewater containing methylmercury, took place in the city of Niigata.

At the ceremony, held on Saturday, about 300 people observed a moment of silence for the victims. The participants included patients, bereaved families, Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao and representatives from chemical maker Showa Denko, currently Resonac Holdings, the operator of the plant that was the source of the pollution.

It was the first time in 10 years for an environment minister to attend the ceremony.