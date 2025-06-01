The Fire and Disaster Management Agency is planning to introduce guidelines for municipalities to issue fire warnings to restrict its use by residents when risk gets higher due to dry conditions and strong winds.

Such warnings are designed to prevent fire from occurring or spreading, but there are no nationwide standards. It is common for municipalities to use factors, such as the humidity level and maximum wind speed, for the issuance.

Yet in many cases, the authorities don’t issue them, since these weather conditions don’t meet their criteria.