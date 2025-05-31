A wave of massive Russian aerial attacks has stretched Ukraine's air defenses, raising fears about Kyiv's reliance on Western systems to protect its skies in the fourth year of Russia's invasion.

As the two sides open peace talks and Kyiv pushes for an immediate ceasefire, Moscow has launched its heaviest air assaults of the war, pummeling Ukraine with more than 900 drones and 90 missiles in a three-day barrage last weekend.

Ukraine downed over 80% of the incoming projectiles, but more than a dozen people were killed.