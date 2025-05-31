With Japan's Self-Defense Forces facing a growing shortage of new recruits, their provincial cooperation offices — responsible for public relations and recruitment — are stepping up efforts to engage students by setting up publicity booths at university festivals.

Officials say the initiative is an effective way to foster a stronger connection between the public and the SDF. So far, many universities have responded positively to the outreach.

Some experts argue, however, that "on-campus agreement" is needed to ensure that academic freedom is respected.