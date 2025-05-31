A survey released Friday suggested that 41.0% of large-scale rice farmers in Japan expect retail prices for rice harvested in 2026 to be lower than for rice harvested in 2025, while 22.9% foresee higher prices.

Meanwhile, 72.3% expect prices for 2025 rice to be higher than for 2024 rice.

The survey was conducted online by the Japan Agricultural Corporations Association from May 12 to 19 and received responses from 188 association members.

At a news conference, the association's chairman, Kazushi Saito, expressed concern that prices for 2026 rice "may collapse, making management difficult (for rice farmers)," citing cheap imported rice and an increase in domestic production.

For 2024 rice, 53.7% of respondents said current prices are excessively high. Regarding producer prices, 45.2%, the largest group, cited a price range of ¥20,001 to ¥25,000 per 60 kilograms. Compared to 2023 rice, 38.3%, the largest group, said prices are ¥5,001 to ¥10,000 higher, while 5.0% said prices are ¥15,001 to ¥20,000 higher.

Asked about their concerns, many respondents pointed to high construction and machinery prices, labor shortages and a possible price slump due to overproduction.

The survey comes as rice prices reach record highs in Japan, prompting the government to tap its stockpiles in a bid to bring cheaper rice to the market.

On Saturday, some retailers began selling stockpiled rice to consumers for the first time.