Defense Minister Gen Nakatani called Saturday for closer defense cooperation among like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific region in order to strengthen the global rules-based order and — in an implicit criticism of China — act as a counter to countries seeking to erode the status quo.

The Japanese defense chief used a speech before scores of his counterparts and military brass in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s leading security conference, to push for closer cooperation and coordination, “while ensuring openness, inclusiveness and transparency, with an aim of restoring a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening accountability and promoting the international public good.”

Nakatani said the need to unite on defense cooperation was clear, pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — a violation of the U.N. charter — and Beijing’s moves in the disputed South China Sea, including its decision to openly ignore a 2016 international arbitral tribunal ruling that dismissed the country’s claim to most of the strategic waterway.