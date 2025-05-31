Almost two dozen foreign officials are set to join top U.S. government leaders in meetings focused on Alaska’s energy resources, as U.S. President Donald Trump encourages other nations to buy natural gas from the Frontier State.

Foreign representatives visiting Alaska for the discussions in coming days are expected to include representatives from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, India and the United Arab Emirates, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who’s also the chair of Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council; the panel’s vice-chair, Energy Secretary Chris Wright; and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, the people said.