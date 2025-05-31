U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Saturday of an imminent threat by China to alter the regional balance of power in Asia, urging Washington’s regional allies and partners to ramp up defense spending and reiterating the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

“It has to be clear to all that Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo Pacific,” Hegseth said in a speech before a packed house as defense chiefs, military brass and senior diplomats gathered for Asia’s premier regional security conference in Singapore, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

In particular, Hegseth pointed to potential for China to invade democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a renegade province that must be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

China’s People’s Liberation Army “is building the military needed to do it, training for it every day and rehearsing for the real deal,” he said, asserting that Chinese leader Xi Jinping “has ordered his military to be capable of invading Taiwan by 2027.”

The U.S. defense chief also sought to ameliorate growing concerns among those skeptical of America’s commitment to the region.

“We will not be pushed out of this critical region, and we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated,” Hegseth said, claiming that China “seeks to become a hegemonic power in Asia.”

Hegseth’s visit comes as his boss, U.S. President Donald Trump, continues to run roughshod over long-held conventions between Washington and its allies and partners, threatening even close friends with onerous tariffs and labeling longstanding alliances as unfair.