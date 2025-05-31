In South Korea’s high-stakes presidential campaign, K-pop isn’t just a cultural backdrop — it’s a political strategy.

Both major parties are leaning on Korean pop hits to energize voters, blending choreography and catchy lyrics with political messaging. Among the favorites at campaign rallies: Kim Jong-kook’s Lovable and Young Tak’s Next Door Oppa, are now fixtures in events across the country.

But unlike the last U.S. presidential election, where Kamala Harris secured endorsements from Beyonce and Taylor Swift, South Korean artists have shied away from direct campaigning, which risks alienating fans.