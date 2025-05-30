The United Nations Secretariat is preparing to cut its $3.7 billion budget by 20% and slash about 6,900 jobs, according to an internal memo.

The directive, which asks staff to detail cuts by June 13, comes amid a financial crisis triggered in part by the United States, which annually funds nearly a quarter of the world body.

In addition to U.S. foreign aid cuts under U.S President Donald Trump that have gutted U.N. humanitarian agencies, the U.S. owes — for arrears and the current fiscal year — nearly $1.5 billion.