Ukraine said Thursday it was ready to hold more talks with Russia in Istanbul next week but again demanded that Moscow supply a document setting out its conditions for peace.
And as the United Nations said hopes for peace in the 3-year-old war were "barely" alive, the United States again warned it could withdraw from mediation efforts and impose sanctions on Russia.
Ukraine spoke out after Russia said Thursday it was still waiting for its rival to commit to new talks in Istanbul on Monday.
