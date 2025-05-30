Israel has agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip, the White House said on Thursday, and Hamas said it is reviewing the plan although its terms did not meet the group's demands.

As a U.S.-backed system for distributing food aid in the shattered enclave expanded, Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the families of hostages held in Gaza that Israel has accepted a deal presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu's office did not confirm the reports, but White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters in Washington that Israel has signed off on the proposal.