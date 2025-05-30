Some Republicans in Congress and White House advisers are urging U.S. President Donald Trump to finally embrace new sanctions on Moscow as frustration mounts over Russian President Vladimir Putin's military assault on Ukraine.

Trump has held off on such penalties for months, believing he could have fruitful dealings with Putin to end the war while also considering sanctions, in general, to be overused and often ineffective.

White House officials say Trump still hopes to develop an economic partnership with Russia. He sees sanctions as an escalation in tensions with Moscow that could derail hopes of a ceasefire in the 3-year-old conflict.