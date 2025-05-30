Without billionaire Elon Musk in the Trump administration, his cost-cutting "department of government efficiency" project is likely to sputter out, a former DOGE staffer said.

Tesla CEO Musk announced on Wednesday evening that he was ending his time as a special government employee but vowed that DOGE would continue without him. DOGE has overseen job cuts at nearly every federal agency as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to shake up the federal bureaucracy.

However, software engineer Sahil Lavingia, who spent almost two months working for the group of pro-Musk technologists, said he expects DOGE to quickly "fizzle out.”