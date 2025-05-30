U.S. President Donald Trump's global tariff assault may be slowed, but it won't be stopped by court rulings that may ultimately force a shift to other legal authorities for his campaign to pressure countries into trade concessions, trade and legal experts say.

Their advice to foreign governments, companies and other clients: Assume that Trump will not give up on his tariffs and that they will resume in one form or another.

For now, an emergency stay of the Court of International Trade's ruling against Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act will keep them in place for the time being, maintaining leverage over trading partners.