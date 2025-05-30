Ruling party lawmakers representing the interests of farmers are growing wary of agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi's aggressive measures to lower rice prices.

The special-interest members of the Liberal Democratic Party fear that Koizumi's radical approach may cause farmers, a key support bloc, to distance themselves from the party ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the parliament.

However, they also want to avoid being painted as a resistance force against Koizumi, who is popular among the public. While recognizing the need to curb rice prices, they call for expanding assistance to producers in hopes of maintaining their support.