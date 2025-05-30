Remains taken by Japanese researchers from a tomb in Okinawa Prefecture in the early 20th century have been returned, it was learned Thursday.

Researchers from Kyoto Imperial University, which is now Kyoto University, had taken the remains early in the country's Showa Era (1926-1989) from the Mumujanabaka tomb built in the middle ages in the Okinawan village of Nakijin.

The remains, stored in 15 container boxes, were delivered to the Nakijin board of education on May 21. The board, which is set to preserve the remains as academic materials, said it was told by Kyoto University that the remains were of at least 26 people.

An assistant professor and lecturer from Kyoto Imperial University are believed to have taken the remains from Mumujanabaka, according to the board.

The descendants of those in the tomb filed a lawsuit in 2018 demanding that Kyoto University return the remains. Kyoto District Court and Osaka High Court rejected the demand but called on relevant organizations to hold discussions to resolve the issue.