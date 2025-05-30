Japan has growing doubts that its next-generation fighter project with Britain and Italy will meet a 2035 rollout target, potentially forcing Tokyo to plug air defense gaps with new U.S. F-35 stealth planes or upgrades to aging jets, two sources said.

The joint Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) established in 2022 is falling behind schedule due to a lack of urgency from Britain and Italy, which could push deployment beyond 2040, according to one of the sources.

Both sources, who have knowledge of Japan's air defense discussions, were not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.