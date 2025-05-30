Prices are set to rise in Japan in June for 1,932 food products and beverages made by 195 major makers, research company Teikoku Databank said Friday.

The number, which is three times the year-before level, marked the sixth consecutive month of increase, boosted by rising prices of rice.

Over 100 products will have higher price tags due to the increased prices of rice.

Toyo Suisan plans to raise the recommended retail price of its Attaka Gohan packaged precooked rice product to ¥253 ($1.76) from ¥217 before tax, while Ajinomoto will raise the shipment prices of six retort-pouch rice porridge products and other rice-related products by 10% to 11%.

It is "highly likely" that food and beverage prices will increase for over 20,000 items in total this year, exceeding the level for the first time since 2023, a Teikoku Databank official said. Behind the prediction are continued upward pressure on distribution and labor costs, and high raw material prices.