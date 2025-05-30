Just weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a "total reset” with China following a trade truce in Geneva, tensions are rising again between the world’s biggest economies.

Trump’s administration on Wednesday announced it would start revoking Chinese student visas, while also introducing new restrictions on the sales of chip design software and reportedly some jet engine parts to China. That came shortly after it sought to block Huawei from selling advanced AI chips anywhere in the world, prompting an angry rebuke from Beijing.

"Geneva was positive because both sides are officially talking to each other,” said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, senior adviser to the China Center at the Conference Board. "But the negotiations didn’t really deal with the core issues that are driving competition between the two sides. Chief of them all — technological dominance.”