Four people jailed in the landmark Hong Kong national security trial of "47 democrats" accused of conspiracy to commit subversion were freed on Friday after more than four years behind bars, the second group to be released in a month.

Among those freed was long-time political and LGBTQ+ activist Jimmy Sham, who also led one of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy groups, the Civil Human Rights Front, which disbanded in 2021.

"Let me spend some time with my family," Sham said after arriving at his home in the Kowloon district of Jordan.