South Korea's young women are expected to lead a broad political backlash against the main conservative party during the presidential election on June 3, punishing it for months of chaos.

Multitudes of young men, though, are unlikely to join them.

In democracies worldwide, a political gender divide is intensifying among Generation Z voters, with young men voting for right-leaning parties and young women leaning left, a break from prepandemic years when both tended to vote for progressives.