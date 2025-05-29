Israel said Wednesday its military killed Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas' presumed Gaza leader and the brother of Yahya, the slain mastermind of the October 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war.

On the war's 600th day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Israel's Gaza offensive, saying it had killed tens of thousands of militants including Mohammed Sinwar — nicknamed "the shadow."

Israeli media said Sinwar was targeted by strikes in southern Gaza earlier this month. His brother was killed in October 2024.