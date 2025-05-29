Japanese universities and students are scrambling for information after the U.S. government paused its student visa application process just as preparations for overseas study from the new academic year get underway.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo confirmed Wednesday that, as part of a global policy, the embassy and U.S. consulate offices in Japan have suspended scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants.

The decision, which targets applicants for all levels of education, from elementary schools to graduate schools, will not affect previously confirmed or scheduled interview appointments, the embassy spokesperson said.