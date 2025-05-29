An increasing number of elite Chinese are fleeing their deteriorating home country in pursuit of a better life abroad. Some find better educational opportunities for their kids in Japan, where entrance exams are much looser as local birth numbers are in steep decline.

International schools in Tokyo are already witnessing an influx of children from the newly arrived, highly involved Chinese households. Chinese students are also more visible in cram schools, eyeing competitive junior high school entrance exams.

Yet another notable trend is that Chinese families are clustering in Bunkyo Ward, a district renowned for the finest educational environment.