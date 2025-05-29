Itsunori Onodera, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday visited the city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, where problems have been reported between Kurdish residents and locals.

Onodera inspected places such as a garbage collection spot where illegal waste dumping has become a problem.

He told reporters that the LDP would compile proposals on issues linked to foreigners and ask the government for appropriate responses.

Onodera met with city officials including Mayor Nobuo Okunoki. The officials suggested there had also been cases of foreigners working illegally.

"Order is the premise of societies in which people coexist," the LDP policy chief said. "We will not live with foreigners who do not maintain order or abide by rules."