Authorities in northwestern Cambodia have detained around 50 foreign nationals, more than 20 of whom are believed to be Japanese, according to people familiar with the matter.

The raid, which took place in the border town of Poipet, targeted a facility suspected of involvement in online gambling and sophisticated fraud operations.

Cambodian investigative authorities conducted the search on Tuesday following a tip-off alleging the presence of Japanese nationals involved in fraud, the sources said. The Japanese Embassy in Cambodia confirmed that it is “currently verifying the facts.” Japanese law enforcement is coordinating with local authorities to investigate further.

Poipet, located along Cambodia’s border with Thailand, is known not only for its casinos but also as a base for organized crime. Officials are probing reports that criminal groups previously operating scam centers in Myawaddy, eastern Myanmar — where several Japanese nationals were also found — have since relocated their operations to Poipet.

