President Donald Trump's administration is raising scrutiny over the social media posts of South Korean students in the United States or who plan to study there, the students and agencies that support them said.

That has triggered concerns for parents of students studying or planning to study in the United States. South Korean students are the third-largest among international students in the U.S., behind those from India and China.

The U.S. administration ordered its missions abroad to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants as the State Department prepared to expand social media vetting of foreign students, according to an internal cable seen by Reuters on Tuesday.