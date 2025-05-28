The U.S. and its allies across the Atlantic must forge a technology partnership and win the artificial intelligence race even as China makes steady advances, the U.K.’s envoy in Washington said.

Ambassador Peter Mandelson warned of the consequences if China continues to get ahead in AI and other key technologies.

"They will be able to do things which cascade down not just to their own country but everyone else’s across the world,” Mandelson said at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington on Tuesday. "There is nothing I fear more in this world than China winning the race for technological dominance.”