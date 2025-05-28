The World Health Organization tried to stabilize its finances at its annual assembly which ended on Tuesday, but still remains well short of reaching its already reduced target.

Hit by the withdrawal of its biggest donor, the United States, the WHO trimmed its already smaller 2026-2027 budget from $5.3 billion to $4.2 billion.

The U.N. health agency's program budget for 2024-2025 was $6.8 billion.