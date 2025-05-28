French President Emmanuel Macron is leaning towards recognizing a Palestinian state, but diplomats and experts say such a move may prove a premature and ineffective way to pressure Israel into moving towards a peace deal with the Palestinians.

They say it could deepen Western divisions — not only within the already-divided European Union but also with the United States, Israel's staunchest ally — and would need to be accompanied by other measures, such as sanctions and trade bans, if recognition were to be anything more than a symbolic gesture.

French officials are weighing up the move ahead of a United Nations conference, which France and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting from June 17 to 20, to lay out the parameters for a road map to a Palestinian state while ensuring Israel's security.