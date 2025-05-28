Thousands of Palestinians on Tuesday rushed an aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip operated by a foundation backed by the United States and Israel, with desperation for food overcoming concern about biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said it had distributed about 8,000 food boxes, equivalent to 462,000 meals, after an 11-week Israeli blockade of the war-devastated enclave.

In the southern city of Rafah, which is under full Israeli army control, thousands of people — including women and children, some on foot or in donkey carts — flocked toward the foundation's distribution sites to receive food packages.