A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs after a car ploughed into a crowd of Liverpool fans during a Premier League title parade, injuring more than 50, British police said.

Eleven people remained in the hospital in stable condition on Tuesday, police said, adding that they all appeared to be recovering well.

British police believe the incident, in a packed Liverpool city center on Monday, was isolated and not an act of terrorism.