Japan's education ministry has asked universities nationwide to consider accepting or supporting students who may no longer be able to study in the U.S. as President Donald Trump moves to block Harvard University from enrolling international students.

Universities on Tuesday were also asked to report within a week measures they could take for both Japanese and non-Japanese students who are affected by the Trump administration's push against foreign enrollments at Harvard.

According to the ministry, there are 110 students and 150 researchers from Japan currently at Harvard. Combined with those at other universities, there are about 16,000 Japanese students in the U.S. International students number 6,800 at Harvard, or 27% of its total enrollment.