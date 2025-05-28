With less than a month to go before the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on June 22, municipalities across the capital have begun setting up large poster boards to accommodate a potential surge in candidates.
In some areas, boards with up to 70 slots are being installed, a move also intended to prepare for the House of Councilors election that will follow shortly after.
The initiative comes in response to last year’s record-setting Tokyo gubernatorial election, which saw an unprecedented 56 candidates vying for office. Many local governments had prepared boards with just 48 slots, forcing late filers to resort to posting their campaign posters
materials outside the designated space using plastic folders and thumbtacks — an unusual and improvised solution.
