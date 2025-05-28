Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Icelandic President Halla Tomasdottir met in Tokyo on Tuesday and agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries in a wide range of fields, including the economy and security.

During their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Ishiba said he feels Japan has an affinity with Iceland because both countries are known for their many volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

Referring to intensifying competition in the Arctic, including for new shipping routes, Ishiba said Japan hopes to advance its cooperation with Iceland in a concrete way.

Tomasdottir said Japan is Iceland's most important partner in Asia, and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Japan on geothermal energy and gender equality.