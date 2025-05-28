Parliament on Wednesday enacted a bill to establish a new law that will promote the development of artificial intelligence while addressing risks associated with the technology.

The bill cleared the House of Councilors, the upper chamber, by a majority vote with support from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc and opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai. The measure had been adopted by the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in April.

To address mounting concerns over the spread of false and erroneous information generated by AI tools, the new law includes a provision to allow the government to disclose the names of malicious businesses in the event of crime using AI.

The law states that if AI is used for malicious purposes, it may "facilitate crimes, leakage of personal information and copyright violations."

If a serious incident that infringes on citizens' rights and interests occurs, the government will conduct investigations, advise and instruct related business operators, provide information to the public and take other necessary actions. Companies will be required to cooperate with the government.

The law does not include penalty provisions so as not discourage technological development. Existing laws including the Penal Code and the copyright law will be applied, instead.

The government will set up a strategic team on AI comprising all Cabinet ministers to strengthen Japan's competitiveness. The team will also draft a government basic policy on AI.

Considering the rise in crimes involving pornography created with AI tools, the Cabinet committees of both chambers adopted a supplementary resolution calling for enhancing measures against issues related to deepfakes, or images, sounds and videos that seem realistic but are fabricated.