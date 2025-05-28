In Kyoto’s narrow, historic streets, police have turned to bicycles to tackle dangerous behavior by cyclists and e-scooter riders.

The Kyoto Prefectural Police’s bicycle patrol unit — known as the Be-Unit — was launched in April last year under the traffic police force and has proven to be agile and effective. In its first year, the 11-member team issued over 1,000 citations, and this spring, officers debuted high-visibility yellow uniforms to enhance their presence.

“Instructing violators face-to-face is key to reducing traffic accidents,” said one official, noting that the team’s mobility gives them an edge over traditional patrol cars and motorcycles.

Kyoto’s urban layout — structured like a grid with many narrow, one-way streets — makes it difficult to chase down offenders in larger vehicles. The compact and nimble Be-Unit was conceived to address this challenge, enabling officers to patrol effectively and interact directly with violators at eye level.

During its first year, the unit issued 912 citations to cyclists for offenses such as ignoring traffic signals and failing to stop at intersections. E-scooter riders were cited 128 times for similar violations.

With the rise in foreign tourists using rental bikes to explore the city’s landmarks, the unit introduced new uniforms modeled after European police apparel, featuring fluorescent yellow accents for visibility. Officers also began distributing English-language leaflets outlining Japanese traffic laws at major sightseeing locations.

“The top priority is making sure residents fully understand traffic rules,” said Naoki Ishihara, the squad’s leader. “We also want to raise awareness among tourists and focus on education and guidance before resorting to enforcement.”

