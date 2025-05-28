U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will make his second visit to Asia later this week for a key regional security conference in Singapore, the Pentagon has announced, where he is expected to reiterate the Trump administration’s commitment to the region despite growing anxiety over Washington's tariff program and uncertainties about defense policy.

Hegseth will join defense ministers, top military brass, security officials and diplomats from across the globe at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, which runs from Friday to Sunday, according to the U.S. Defense Department.

The forum, which will feature French President Emanuel Macron as the keynote speaker this year, is often punctuated by speeches and, at times, fiery back-and-forths rarely seen in public. This year is unlikely to prove different.