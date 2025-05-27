A large rally in Jerusalem marking Israel's capture of the city's east in a 1967 war descended into chaos on Monday as far-right Israeli Jews confronted and assaulted Palestinians, fellow Israelis and journalists, witnesses said.

The annual "Flag March" drew tens of thousands of people, chanting, dancing and waving Israeli flags after far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a longtime flash point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Violence broke out in the walled Old City of East Jerusalem shortly after midday, a witness said, when young marchers began harassing the few Palestinian shopkeepers who had yet to shutter their stores ahead of the rally.