King Charles III arrived in Canada to open a new parliamentary session at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney, a move designed, in part, to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump about the northern country’s sovereignty.

A greeting party of Canadian officials, Indigenous leaders, schoolchildren and an army regiment known as the Royal Canadian Dragoons met Charles at Ottawa’s airport Monday, along with a large contingent of TV cameras and journalists.

The pageantry of the occasion also came with subtle nods to the fraught politics, coming after Trump’s repeated calls for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state. Queen Camilla wore the Queen Mother’s Diamond Maple Leaf Brooch, which was first gifted by King George VI to his wife ahead of their 1939 royal tour to Canada.