The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a new Swiss-based nonprofit, said it has begun distributing food to Palestinians in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and appointed a new executive director following earlier setbacks.

The U.S.— and Israel-backed plan is off to a rocky start, with the top organizer, Jake Wood, resigning and the rollout dogged by delay. GHF said John Acree will succeed Wood on an interim basis.

Palestinians have already received aid packages. "More trucks with aid will be delivered tomorrow, with the flow of aid increasing each day,” GHF said in a statement late Monday.