A gas explosion at a construction site in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward injured 10 people on Tuesday morning, prompting a large-scale emergency response and temporary evacuations.

The blast occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the Higashi-Kasai area, following reports of a loud explosion and smoke. A construction vehicle at the scene caught fire, sending black smoke into the air.

The blaze was brought under control about 90 minutes later, with more than 30 fire trucks, including pumpers, deployed for the operation, according to an NHK report.