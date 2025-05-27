The ruling coalition struck an agreement on Tuesday with the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on reforming the pension system — de facto clearing the last major hurdle of the ongoing parliamentary session that is slated to end on June 22.

After the original bill's submission was postponed for over two months, the minority government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba rushed to secure its approval in the Lower House, largely accommodating the demands of the CDP.

"It's a very meaningful agreement, and we're very happy about it," Ishiba, who also serves as head of the Liberal Democratic Party, said after a trilateral meeting with his Komeito and CDP counterparts Tuesday afternoon.