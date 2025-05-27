Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, have agreed on advancing security cooperation.

The cooperation includes a project between Japan, Italy and Britain to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet, according to the agreement reached during the two leaders' 35-minute telephone talks Monday.

Ishiba and Meloni also discussed various economic issues in light of the impacts of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on the global economy and the multilateral trade system.