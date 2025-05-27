At least 19 retailers have applied for the government's no-bid contract procedure to purchase stockpiled rice, farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday, raising hopes of rice prices finally going down.

Koizumi said during a news conference that the ministry is planning to sign contracts with retailers that have applied by Wednesday and hand them the stockpiled rice as early as Thursday.

The retailers are set to receive a total of 90,824 metric tons, or about a third of the 300,000 tons the government plans to release overall.