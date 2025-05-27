Mika Sasaki, a 32-year-old Japanese filmmaker studying in India, is creating a World War II-themed short film in the South Asian country, where her late grandfather is believed to have survived one of the fiercest battles during the war.

The movie "Bougainvillea no Yume" ("Bougainvillea Dream") tells the story of a married couple who communicate through letters while separated by war and reunite in a dream.

Sasaki — a native of Sabae, Fukui Prefecture — was inspired by a book by Mayumi Inagaki about "115 love letters" a Fukui woman sent to her husband while he was away at war. Sasaki decided to make the film to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, as India, then part of the British Empire, was also a battleground.