The National Police Agency has issued a public warning about toy pistols sold online that violate the firearms and swords control law, as they are capable of firing live ammunition.

In some cases, the police have taken action on individuals with such pistols for illegal handgun possession. "Even if you stumble across such products, do not buy them," an NPA official said, urging people to report their sale to the police.

The NPA first discovered the illegal product through cyber patrol activities in June 2022. The product was marketed on a major Japanese online shopping website as a toy gun that fires plastic bullets.