Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a safe containing roughly ¥100 million ($702,500) from a company president’s home in Osaka Prefecture last year, in a case authorities believe may be linked to yami baito, or shady part-time jobs, according to media reports.

Jo Ochiai, 23, and Takeshi Tamura, 34 — both unemployed and without fixed addresses — were detained on theft and related charges, NHK and other media reported Monday, quoting the Osaka Prefectural Police.

The burglary took place in late August last year at the home of a woman in the city of Sayama, Osaka Prefecture. According to reports, the woman left her residence for about an hour to have lunch, locking only an inner door for ventilation while leaving the outer door unlocked. When she returned, the inner door’s lock had been tampered with and a safe was missing.